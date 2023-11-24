Minneota overwhelms Springfield in Class 1A Prep Bowl for ninth state title

Minneota rolled to a Class 1A Prep Bowl state championship, getting the better of Springfield for a second consecutive title game meeting, this time 43-22 on Friday morning at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Junior Ryan Meagher ran for a trio of first-half touchdowns to establish the Vikings (14-0) from the start. He finished the game with 199 yards and a Prep Bowl-tying record five rushing touchdowns.

Springfield (12-2) got a touchdown pass from Jakob Nachreiner to Brayden Sturm with 30 seconds remaining until halftime. He added a second touchdown toss to Carter Olson in the fourth quarter. Then a third to Sturm. Olson grabbed nine balls for 163 yards. The Vikings defense sacked Nachreiner five times.