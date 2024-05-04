Minneapolis loses bid for WWE's 2025 WrestleMania to Las Vegas

Next year's WrestleMania, a theatrical WWE extravaganza said to bring hundreds of millions of dollars in economic benefits to the host city, will be held in Las Vegas — much to the disappointment of Minneapolis movers and shakers, who had hoped to win the 2025 event.

Minneapolis had been a finalist to host WrestleMania, following the city's pitch by Minnesota Sports and Events (MNSE), a nonprofit that works to bring major attractions to the Twin Cities. The city's bid was to hold the event at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Instead, it will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19-20, 2025. There had been rumors that Las Vegas was the front runner among several cities vying for the event. Vegas-based Endeavor Sports and Entertainment took majority ownership of WWE about a year ago.

This year's WrestleMania was held last month at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, home stadium of the NFL's Eagles, and reportedly drew more than 145,000 fans.

Minneapolis has never hosted WrestleMania, despite Minnesota's history as a hotbed of pro wrestling. Among WWE's roster is Gable Steveson, the former University of Minnesota heavyweight national champion and gold medal Olympian.

The event draws tens of thousands of visitors of all ages, who spend money on lodging, dining, rental cars and local attractions that adds up close to Super Bowl-sized figures. Los Angeles last year claimed a benefit of $235 million.

MNSE is funded by convention bureaus in Minneapolis, St. Paul and Bloomington, along with corporations and Minnesota's pro sports teams.

Star Tribune staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this story.