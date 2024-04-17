Minna Stess not trying to “destroy the city” by skateboarding at the Olympics

(NEXSTAR) – Skating while still in diapers and winning major amateur competitions by the time she turned eight, Minna Stess is ready for Paris.

“It definitely gives skateboarding a bigger outlet to show we’re not, you know, trying to destroy the city. We’re just skating and trying to have fun,” Stess said when asked about it being accepted as an Olympic sport.

Minna took first place at the 2021 USA National Championships’ Women’s Park competition. At Just 15 years and two months, Minna was the youngest ever to win her category.

Stess is also the first American woman ever to podium in an Olympic qualifier or World Championships.

She was named to the USA Skateboarding Women’s Park National Team in 2019 and is currently competing with the team for the fourth consecutive year after being an alternate for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

