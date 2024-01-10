Minkah Fizpatrick practices fully, Najee Harris doesn't practice

The Steelers have been without safety Minkah Fitzpatrick for a while, but it continues to look like he's on track to play against the Bills on Sunday.

Fitzpatrick was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, which came a day after head coach Mike Tomlin said that the team is optimistic about having Fitzpatrick in the lineup. Fitzpatrick missed the last three games with a knee injury and he missed seven regular season games in total.

Running back Najee Harris (knee) did not join Fitzpatrick on the practice field. Guard Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) and linebacker T.J. Watt (knee), who has already been ruled out, were the other players to miss practice.

Defensive tackle Cam Heyward, defensive back Patrick Peterson, and defensive end Larry Ogunjobi were all listed as limited in order to get additional rest. Linebacker Elandon Roberts (pectoral) was the only Steeler limited by injury.