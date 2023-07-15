This past week, ESPN conducted a number of surveys with NFL executives, coaches and scouts to gather the league’s opinion on various topics. One of the opinions they love to grasp is how people in the league view certain players and position groups. Yesterday, the survey discussed the top corners in the NFL, including three former Alabama players and Patrick Surtain II, who was ranked No. 1 on the list.

Recently, ESPN discussed the safety position (subscription required) and who is at the top of the league right now. The Crimson Tide add another to their claim as Defensive Back University, or “DBU,” Pittsburgh Steelers DB, Minkah Fitzpatrick, was ranked as the No. 1 safety in the league. Xavier McKinney qualified on the list as well as an honorable mention, but it is impressive when you think about all of the top corner and safety talent Alabama has sent to the NFL.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

One executive in the NFL said of the Giants‘ McKinney, “Young, consistent big starting-level safety. One of the leaders on the Giants defense, versatile – not a lot of flash or high-ed athletic ability compared to some of the other top safeties.”

The reviews for Fitzpatrick were glowing coming off of a 2022 First-team All-Pro performance. Fitzpatrick has arguably the best ball-hawking skills in the NFL and he displayed that last season with 11 pass breakups and six interceptions.

An NFL personnel director said of Fitzpatrick, “Best in the game, and it’s not close. You have to keep him moving because if he’s stationary, coordinators can plan for him, but every single play, there’s that feeling of, where is he going to be? Post, slot, nickel, box. He’s capable, willing and able to handle all of that. He’s brilliant, works, studies, loves the game.”

More Bama in NFL!

Seven-round NFL re-draft using all active players includes 22 former Alabama players

More Bama in NFL!

Minkah Fitzpatrick voted the No. 1 Safety in the NFL

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire