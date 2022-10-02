Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick helped put his team in the lead in the third quarter on Sunday when he picked off Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and returned the ball inside the 5-yard-line, but Pittsburgh couldn’t protect the lead in their home stadium.

The Jets rallied for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and went home as 28-24 winners. Fitzpatrick said after the game that the loss stung all the more because he believes that the Steelers fell to a lesser team.

“It’s very frustrating to lose to people that you know that you’re better than, more talented than,” Fitzpatrick said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

The Steelers have now lost three straight games and the old saying goes that you are what your record says you are, so Fitzpatrick and the Steelers might not find themselves in the position of being the better team too often the rest of the way.

Minkah Fitzpatrick: Very frustrating to lose to people you know you’re better than originally appeared on Pro Football Talk