Minkah Fitzpatrick upgraded to full participant in Thursday’s practice

The Steelers had some positive news on their Thursday injury report.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was upgraded from a limited to a full participant with his knee injury.

Fitzpatrick said earlier this week that he intends to play against Miami — the team that drafted him in the first round and then traded him to Pittsburgh in 2019. The safety didn’t play in last week’s win over the Buccaneers.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion) was a full participant in practice for the second consecutive day, increasing the likelihood that he’ll be available to start on Sunday.

Pittsburgh’s secondary as a whole, which was ravaged by injury last week, is getting healthier. Cornerback Cam Sutton (hamstring), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), and cornerback Levi Wallace (concussion) were all full participants in Thursday’s session.

But cornerback James Pierre (hip) was added to the injury report as a limited participant.

Linebacker Myles Jack (ankle), offensive lineman Mason Cole (foot/ankle), offensive lineman James Daniels (ankle), and defensive lineman Chris Wormley (ankle) were all upgraded from limited to full participants.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion) remained a full participant. Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee) was upgraded from DNP to full. Receiver Steven Sims (hamstring) didn’t practice for the second straight day. And defensive tackle Cam Heyward received a rest day on Thursday.

