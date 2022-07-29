Minkah Fitzpatrick suffers minor injury in bike accident

Former Crimson Tide standout and Pittsburgh Steeler All-Pro safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick, will be unavailable for the start of mini-camp due to an injury he suffered while biking on vacation this off-season.

The injury is not believed to be serious, but it has provided some discomfort that will hold him out. With the season just around the corner, they will need Fitzpatrick to ready for the Cincinnati Bengals in week one as possible.

Fitzpatrick recently inked a four-year $73.6 million deal with Pittsburgh to stay in the Steel City, so they will be as cautious with him as possible. Fitzpatrick was the cornerstone price of the Steeler’s defense in 2021 alongside NFL Defensive Player of the Year, T.J. Watt. In 16 starts, Fitzpatrick accounted for 124 tackles, two interceptions and seven passes deflected.

#Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick fell off a bike and injured his wrist. Team doesn't believe it's anything serious but he will begin camp on the non-football injury list. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 26, 2022

Related

WATCH: Mark Ingram II debuts new number with New Orleans Saints

Related

Najee Harris: 'Snoop Dogg called me before Steelers'

Related

Four Alabama Football players placed on the Nagurski Trophy watch List

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire