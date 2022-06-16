Minkah Fitzpatrick: Steelers’ playoff loss was “embarrassment,” that motivates us

The last time Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick took the field, he and his teammates gave up 404 yards and five touchdowns to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in a playoff loss. Fitzpatrick is fueled by the memory of that.

Fitzpatrick spoke to the media today about the new contract he signed with the Steelers, but while he felt great about the contract, he referred to the playoff loss as an “embarrassment” and said the Steelers won’t settle for the kind of finish to the season that they had.

“This program is a winning program,” Fitzpatrick said. “I’m very excited — very excited — about this upcoming season.”

Fitzpatrick said he attended offseason work before the contract got done because he loves football and loves his teammates.

“It’s hard for me to be away from this game. I love this game and it’s a big part of who I am and my identity,” Fitzpatrick said.

The Steelers love what Fitzpatrick has brought to Pittsburgh, and now they expect him to be a big part of what they do for years to come.

