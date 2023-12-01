Minkah Fitzpatrick says he's playing Sunday

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin expressed optimism early this week about getting safety Minkah Fitzpatrick back for this weekend's game against the Cardinals and it looks like there's a good chance of that happening.

Fitzpatrick told reporters on Friday that he will be in the lineup on Sunday. Fitzpatrick has missed the last four Steelers games with a hamstring injury, but has been a full participant in practice all of this week.

It also looks like there's a good chance of defensive lineman Montravius Adams returning this weekend. He's been out with an ankle injury, but has joined Fitzpatrick as a full participant the last two days.

The Steelers' full injury designations for Sunday will be released later on Friday.