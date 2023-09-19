Minkah Fitzpatrick ruled out with chest injury

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick briefly saved a touchdown, chasing down and diving at the heels of Browns running back Jerome Ford just before the goal line. It was a costly tackle, though.

The Steelers have ruled out Fitzpatrick with a chest injury.

He has a team-high six tackles and two passes defensed.

The Browns have two injuries of concern in their secondary, with cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II both being examined.

Ward left for the training room with medical personnel midway through the third quarter with an unknown injury. The Browns have not provided an update. Newsome walked off with an arm injury.

UPDATE 11:08 p.m. ET: The Browns announced that Ward is being treated for leg cramps and both he and Newsome have returned to the game.