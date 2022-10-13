The Steelers handed in their second injury report of the week on Thursday and it shows that safety Minkah Fitzpatrick sat out of practice for the second straight day.

Fitzpatrick is listed with a knee injury that head coach Mike Tomlin said last week will have to be managed in order to keep him on the field on gameday. That management saw Fitzpatrick miss practice last Wednesday before returning on Thursday, so thinks are unfolding differently ahead of this Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Playing without Fitzpatrick would make it more difficult for the Steelers to snap their four-game losing streak.

Cornerbacks Cam Sutton and Ahkello Witherspoon each missed their second straight practice with hamstring injuries. Offensive lineman Mason Cole (foot) and defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (back) were also out on Thursday.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion) and cornerback Levi Wallace (concussion) were both listed as limited participants.

Minkah Fitzpatrick out of practice again Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk