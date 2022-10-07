The Steelers have some significant injury concerns in their secondary for Week Five.

But Pittsburgh will at least have one of its best defensive players to take on Buffalo.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) did not practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday. But he was upgraded to a full participant on Friday and now has no injury status, which means he’s expected to play.

The news is not as good for cornerback Cameron Sutton (groin/hamstring) who is questionable after he was limited all week. Safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion) is questionable after he was limited on Thursday and Friday.

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) is out after he didn’t practice all week.

Receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) showed up as limited on Thursday’s injury report but was full on Friday and has no game status. Cornerback Levi Wallace (foot), offensive lineman Mason Cole (foot), defensive lineman Chris Wormley (ankle), and defensive tackle Cameron Hayward (ankle/elbow) are also off the injury report and are expected to play.

Minkah Fitzpatrick off injury report, is expected to play vs. Bills originally appeared on Pro Football Talk