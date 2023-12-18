Minkah Fitzpatrick will not play this week

The Steelers will be without at least one key defensive player in Week 16.

Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Monday that safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will not play against the Bengals on Saturday. Fitzpatrick hurt his knee during the Steelers' loss to the Colts.

The Steelers also lost Damontae Kazee to an ejection and Trenton Thompson to a stinger in that game, so they were quite thin at safety and that helped the Colts cruise to a 30-13 victory.

In addition to the issues on the back end, the Steelers could also be without defensive end Cam Heyward this week. Heyward is in the concussion protocol as the 7-7 team prepares for a key divisional game.