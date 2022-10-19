Minkah Fitzpatrick was a Dolphins first-round pick in 2018 and had some success as a rookie.

But with the Dolphins beginning what looked like an extensive rebuilding process at the start of the 2019 season, Fitzpatrick requested a trade. Miami granted that request, sending him to Pittsburgh in mid-September for a package that included a 2020 first-round pick.

Things have since worked out well for Fitzpatrick, who was a first-team All-Pro in 2019 and 2020. He signed a four-year, $73.6 million extension with Pittsburgh in June, entrenching him as one of the franchise’s defensive cornerstones.

This week, he’ll be back in Miami to play at Hard Rock Stadium for the first time since the trade.

“My first NFL team, it’s gonna be my first time going back there and playing at Hard Rock, and I’ll definitely be nostalgic, for sure,” Fitzpatrick said on Wednesday, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

Fitzpatrick added, “I’m a lot different player, a lot more mature in my game, feel like I’m better athletically. Just a combination that allows me to be the player I am today.”

Fitzpatrick didn’t play in last week’s win over the Buccaneers with a knee injury. But Fitzpatrick told reporters his knee is feeling good and he does expect to be on the field to face the Dolphins.

The safety has three interceptions and 33 total tackles this season for Pittsburgh.

Minkah Fitzpatrick: I’ll definitely be nostalgic playing in Miami originally appeared on Pro Football Talk