Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was included on a list of injured players provided by head coach Mike Tomlin during a Tuesday press conference.

Tomlin said that Fitzpatrick is dealing with a knee injury that will have to be “managed” moving forward. Fitzpatrick was on the injury report last week with a concussion, but was cleared in time to play in Sunday’s 24-20 loss to the Jets.

It’s not clear if managing the injury will put Fitzpatrick at risk of missing any game action, but it seems likely his practice participation level will be affected. Defensive end Cam Heyward (elbow, ankle) and cornerback Cam Sutton (groin, hamstring) fall into the same category of players who will be managed this week.

Tomlin also said safety Terrell Edmunds is in the concussion protocol and that cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is expected to miss another game with a hamstring injury.

Minkah Fitzpatrick has a knee injury that needs to be managed originally appeared on Pro Football Talk