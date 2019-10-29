Minkah Fitzpatrick interception sets up PI controversy, stunning Steelers TD

Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted Ryan Fitzpatrick on Monday, setting off a wild sequence of events to end the first half of Monday’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins.

The Steelers safety got his revenge on the team that dealt him in the midst of a frustrating season where he felt he was misused when he picked off the Dolphins quarterback with 1:13 remaining in the half.

The Steelers took over possession at midfield with a chance to get back into a game they trailed, 14-3. Quarterback Mason Rudolph looked to make up seven points in short order with a deep sideline pass to Diontae Johnson that appeared to set Pittsburgh up with first-and-goal inside the five-yard line.

Pass interference controversy

But officials ruled that Johnson interfered with cornerback Xavien Howard before his juggling catch, eliminating the Steelers’ big play.

Offensive Pass interference?



NFL, what are you doing?? pic.twitter.com/WOBgJBCtch — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) October 29, 2019

Call on the field stands

With the call occurring inside the two-minute warning, officials reviewed the call per the league’s new pass interference review policy. But like most other pass interference reviews, the call on the field stood.

It looked like a big blow for a struggling Steelers team losing at home to the worst team in football. But when they found themselves in third-and-20 with 17 seconds remaining, they came up with a huge play aided by a bizarre defensive scheme from the Dolphins.

What were the Dolphins thinking?

Despite the long down and distance, the Dolphins called an all-out blitz, sending eight men after Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, who quickly found Johnson streaking over the middle. Facing only three defenders in the secondary, the speedy Johnson easily found a path to the end zone to cut Miami’s lead to 14-10.

.@Juiceup__3 takes this one in from 45 yards out 💨 pic.twitter.com/hOycSXjvmK — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 29, 2019

It was a wild sequence of events that breathed new life into a Steelers team that had been stifled throughout the first half.

Minkah Fitzpatrick followed up on his big play with another interception of Ryan Fitzpatrick early in the third quarter. The Steelers went on to win, 27-14.

