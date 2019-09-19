Minkah Fitzpatrick: Important for Steelers to anchor me at one position right now

After the Steelers acquired Minkah Fitzpatrick earlier this week, head coach Mike Tomlin said that the team was going to “anchor” him at free safety to kick off his time in Pittsburgh.

That’s a significant difference to Fitzpatrick’s time in Miami as the Dolphins used him as a cornerback, safety and hybrid safety/linebacker at various points in his year-plus with the team. Fitzpatrick felt there were points when the Dolphins played him in the wrong spot, but said on Wednesday that he’s happy with the approach that the Steelers are taking with him as he begins his run with the team.

“Right now I think it’s important to anchor me down because I’m learning an entire new system,” Fitzpatrick said, via PennLive.com. “Once I learn the system more I’m willing to move around because I think that’s a vital part of my game, is versatility, being able to move around.”

The Steelers will surely look to get as much out of Fitzpatrick as possible after dealing a first-round pick for him, but a slimmer portfolio off the bat would seem to be the best way to start seeing a return on their investment immediately.