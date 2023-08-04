Minkah Fitzpatrick highest-ranked Steeler on NFL Network Top 100

NFL Network unveiled their next group of players on the Top 100 list on Thursday. This is a list of the 100 best players in the league as voted on by other players. We’ve already seen defensive tackle Cam Heyward and outside linebacker T.J. Watt on the list but safety Minkah Fitzpatrick landed the highest.

Fitzpatrick checked in at No. 18. Given Fitzpatrick is probably the best all-around safety in the league an argument could be made that this ranking is entirely too high. But it is important to keep in mind, Fitzpatrick didn’t even make the list last season.

In 2022, Fitzpatrick led the league with six interceptions. He was an absolute ballhawk in the secondary and one of those rare players that opposing offenses have to gameplan for every week.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire