Minkah Fitzpatrick grabs interception in first quarter as a Steeler

It didn’t take Minkah Fitzpatrick long to show Steelers fans why their team traded away a first-round draft pick for him.

Fitzpatrick, the safety traded from Miami last week, intercepted Jimmy Garoppolo in the first quarter today in San Francisco to set up a field goal that gave the Steelers an early 6-0 lead.

Some questioned why the Steelers, who are 0-2 and playing without Ben Roethlisberger, would trade away what is expected to be a high first-round pick. But Fitzpatrick is a very talented young player, and he’s doing his best to demonstrate that.

The pick was Garoppolo’s second of the game. He’s off to an ugly start, but Fitzpatrick is off to the best start the Steelers could have hoped for.