Minkah Fitzpatrick gets his second interception of Ryan Fitzpatrick

Minkah Fitzpatrick made two interceptions in 18 games with the Dolphins after they made him the 11th overall choice in 2018.

The safety was traded by the Dolphins to the Steelers for a first-round choice on Sept. 16.

He has two interceptions of former teammate Ryan Fitzpatrick tonight and three in five games with the Steelers.

Minkah Fitzpatrick’s first pick came with 1:13 remaining in the first half when Ryan Fitzpatrick’s pass bounced off the chest of Nick O'Leary and into Minkah Fitzpatrick’s hands. It led to the Steelers’ first touchdown to cut the Dolphins’ halftime lead to 14-10.

Minkah Fitzpatrick’s second pick came with 11:03 remaining in the third quarter when Ryan Fitzpatrick threw deep to Jakeem Grant in double coverage. It came on third down and left the Steelers at their own 3.