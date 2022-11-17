Minkah Fitzpatrick a full participant in Thursday’s practice

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick missed the Week 10 victory over the Saints after requiring an appendectomy. He was not allowed to do much more than cardio until Thursday when the medical staff was cleared him to return to practice.

Fitzpatrick was a full participant after not practicing Wednesday.

His status for Sunday remains uncertain, but Fitzpatrick and the Steelers are hopeful he will return to the field against the Bengals.

“The worry is where the cut opened. They cut through muscle to get into your stomach,” Fitzpatrick said, via SI.com. “So you just want to make sure that heals properly before you go out there.”

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) remained out of practice.

Offensive lineman Jesse Davis (knee), linebacker T.J. Watt (rest) and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (rest) did not practice after having full practices Wednesday. Davis’ injury was a new addition to the report.

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee) and offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (hip) returned to limited work, and linebacker Marcus Allen (illness), linebacker Devin Bush (knee) and offensive lineman Trent Scott (back) were full participants after sitting out Wednesday.

