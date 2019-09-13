Minkah Fitzpatrick frustrated by trade rumors ahead of Patriots matchup

The Miami Dolphins reportedly have given Minkah Fitzpatrick a lifeline. But the talented safety seems slightly peeved that's public knowledge.

Fitzpatrick admitted as much to reporters Friday following a report that the Dolphins had given him permission to seek a trade out of Miami.

"It's a little frustration, but I have to shift my focus to what's important," Fitzpatrick said, via Safid Deen of the Sun-Sentinel.

"I can't focus on the trade talks and everything else like that. I have to focus on the New England Patriots, my teammates, my coaches, and this week's game plan."

Brian Flores' Dolphins lost their season opener by 49 points and are in danger of another blowout at the hands of the New England Patriots, who rolled the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1.

Coincidentally, Miami's opponent also could be a potential suitor for Fitzpatrick. The 23-year-old Alabama product was considered a strong fit for the Patriots entering the 2018 NFL Draft as a versatile safety who could fit the Patrick Chung mold in New England.

Fitzpatrick went to the Dolphins at No. 11 overall in 2018, but now that he's actively seeking a trade, according to Deen, perhaps the Patriots can use Sunday's game in Miami to do some advance scouting on the young safety.

