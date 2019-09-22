Minkah Fitzpatrick forces a fumble

Minkah Fitzpatrick is on his way to AFC defensive player of the week after only a little over a quarter with his new team.

The Steelers safety, traded from Miami this week, has two tackles, an interception, a pass breakup and a forced fumble.

He is looking well worth the price.

Fitzpatrick intercepted Jimmy Garoppolo with 4:44 remaining in the first quarter.

Five 49ers’ snaps later, with San Francisco driving, Fitzpatrick forced a fumble by running back Raheem Mostert. Devin Bush recovered for the Steelers at the Pittsburgh 9.

The Steelers have forced another red zone turnover as the 49ers now have thrown two interceptions and lost two fumbles.