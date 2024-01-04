Minkah Fitzpatrick, Elandon Roberts, Trenton Thompson questionable for Steelers

The Steelers have three players with an injury status entering Saturday afternoon’s game against the Ravens.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), linebacker Elandon Roberts (pectoral), and safety Trenton Thompson (neck) are all listed as questionable.

Fitzpatrick has been out since Pittsburgh’s Dec. 16 loss to Indianapolis. He’s played in 10 games this season, recording 64 total tackles with three passes defensed.

Roberts also missed last week’s victory over Seattle. In 15 games with 14 starts, he's posted 100 tackles with 10 for loss, six QB hits, 2.5 sacks, and two passes defensed.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett won’t start, but he's set to return after missing several weeks with an ankle injury. He was a full participant in all three practices. Mason Rudolph will start his third consecutive game for Pittsburgh at QB.

Running back Najee Harris (knee) also has no game status after he was a full participant in Thursday's practice. He didn’t participate on Wednesday.

Guard Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (groin) are off the report and are set to play.

The Steelers need a win over the Ravens — who will rest Lamar Jackson — to have their best shot at making it to the playoffs. But there is still an outside shot that they could clinch a spot even if they lose.