Minkah Fitzpatrick, Dolphins studying film on the Patriots defense under new coach Brian Flores

When former Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores left for the head coaching job with the Dolphins, he took a number of New England assistants to Miami with him.

With Flores running the show, Patrick Graham as the defensive coordinator and Chad O'Shea as the offensive coordinator, it's safe to expect the Dolphins to look a lot like the Patriots stylistically.

Second-year defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick pretty much confirmed that when he said the team has been watching a lot of Patriots film to prepare for their new defensive scheme.

Dolphins S Minkah Fitzpatrick today told me he's been studying a lot of the Patriots' secondary this offseason. "Patrick Chung, McCourty brothers, (Jonathan) Jones, all of them. That's who we watch -- we watch a lot of New England." — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) August 5, 2019

The Dolphins most likely won't execute their system to the level the Patriots do for a long time, but it should be interesting to see another franchise run things similar to Bill Belichick.

We've seen other teams hire Belichick disciples before, but the Dolphins staff is littered with former Patriots coaches. Can the "Patriot Way" be replicated, or is Belichick the only one with the secret formula?

