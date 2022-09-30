Minkah Fitzpatrick clears concussion protocol

Steelers starting safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is out of the NFL’s concussion protocol.

He was a full participant in practice all week and has no designation.

Fitzpatrick has played all 240 defensive snaps this season and has 24 tackles, two interceptions, two pass breakups and a touchdown.

The Steelers have only one player with a status for Sunday’s game against the Jets: Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon will not play. He sat out all week with a hamstring injury.

Pittsburgh added cornerback Cameron Sutton to its practice report Friday. He was limited with a groin injury but has no designation.

Offensive guard Kevin Dotson (ankle) and punter Pressley Harvin (left hip) were full participants all week and good to go.

