Minkah Fitzpatrick: Certain things have to change with how we move throughout the week

The Steelers have gone winless in their last three games and they were on the receiving end of a major beating from the Bengals on Sunday, so the hottest topic around the team this week is what needs to change in order for the team to get some wins.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick offered his thoughts on that question while speaking with reporters on Monday. Fitzpatrick pointed to improving the team’s practice intensity and tempo as a way to improve their performance come the weekend.

“I think there’s certain things that have to change,” Fitzpatrick said, via SteelersDepot.com. “How we move throughout the week. Whether it be getting more reps in practice, going at it at a faster pace during walkthroughs and stuff like that. This is my personal opinion that I haven’t discussed with anybody yet. I think kind of a lot of people feel the same way about it.”

The sooner the Steelers can implement changes that boost their performance, the better for their chances of salvaging the season. They face the Ravens this weekend and then have three more games against teams currently in playoff position before the year is out.

