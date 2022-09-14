Minkah Fitzpatrick is the AFC defensive player of the week

The Steelers found a way to defeat the Bengals late in overtime in Week One. But they only got to that point in large part due to the play of one of their safeties.

Minkah Fitzpatrick has been named the AFC defensive player of the week.

Fitzpatrick opened the scoring in the contest by recording the first interception off of quarterback Joe Burrow and returning it 31 yards for a pick-six. He also had 14 total tackles in the game.

Technically the second of his game-changing plays came on special teams. When receiver Ja’Marr Chase scored a 6-yard touchdown with just two seconds left, Fitzpatrick came in and blocked the extra point. That kept the score tied at 20 and sent the game into overtime.

Fitzpatrick has had plenty of big moments since the Steelers acquired him in 2019. With star edge rusher T.J. Watt out for several weeks, Pittsburgh will need Fitzpatrick to make some more plays — starting with Sunday’s matchup against New England.

