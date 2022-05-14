Minjee Lee stays atop the Cognizant Founders Cup leaderboard, but Solheim Cupper Madelene Sagstrom is just one shot back

After a blazing 63 on Friday, the leader in Clifton, New Jersey, slowed down a bit Saturday. Minjee Lee, who entered the week with three straight top 20s, was able to stay atop the Cognizant Founders Cup leaderboard despite losing some ground to her chasers.

Lee started her day with a par before trading a birdie for a bogey on Nos. 2 and 3 at Upper Montclair Country Club. She bounced back with a circle on 5 and made the turn with a 1-under 35.

After making a bogey on 11, Lee canned an eagle on the par-5 12th to regain the lead. Another birdie on 13 and five closing pars totaled a third-round 3-under 69.

Lee’s last win on tour came at The Amundi Evian Championship, her first major win and sixth LPGA victory overall.

The 18-hole leader, Madelene Sagstrom, followed her up and down 2-under 70 on Friday with a bogey-free 5-under 67 to inch toward the lead. She’s just one back.

The Swede played her first four holes Saturday at 3 under then parred her way out to turn with a 3-under 33. Birdies on Nos. 12 and 14 would be the only color on her back-nine card, as she completed her day mistake free.

Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden lines up their shot on the 1st green during the third round of the Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair Country Club on May 14, 2022 in Clifton, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Sagstrom entered the week in great form, as she grabbed a T-9 in her last start and a T-3 a week before that.

The Solheim Cupper’s last win came at the 2020 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio.

Two shots behind Sagstrom is Lexi Thompson, who so far this week has fired rounds of 67, 66, and 69. On Saturday, she signed for four birdies and a bogey, which came at the par-5 9th. She’s three back of Lee entering the final round.

Angel Yin (11 under) is fourth while Paula Reto, Megan Khang, and Ally Ewing (9 under) are tied for fifth.