Minjee Lee joins three-way lead at US Women's Open

Minjee Lee won the US Women's Open in 2022 [Getty Images]

US Women's Open third-round leaderboard

-5 A Lee (US), W Meechai (Tha), Minjee Lee (Aus); -3 H Shibuno (Jpn); -2 Y Saso (Jpn)

Selected others: +8 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); +9 C Hull (Eng)

Australian Minjee Lee carded an impressive four-under-par round of 66 to join American Andrea Lee and Thailand's Wichanee Meechai in a three-way tie for the lead after the third round of the US Women's Open.

The 28-year-old former champion, who won her second major title at the 2022 US Open, equalled the best round of the week at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania to move up to five under.

Overnight leader Wichanee has never finished in the top 10 at a major but managed to maintain her momentum to card a 69, while Andrea Lee made five birdies and two bogeys in her 67 to stake a claim for a first major title on Sunday.

Japan's Hinako Shibuno trails the leaders by two shots after seven birdies in her 66, and compatriot Yuka Saso is a stroke further back.

Minjee Lee began the day three shots behind Meechai but her birdie on the seventh kickstarted her charge.

"I thought the course was set up really well for moving day, round three," she said. "There was a lot of opportunities for birdie out there.

"I just tried to stick to my game plan, tried to make birdies, and just stayed in the moment."

Only five players have gone through 54 holes under par after a tricky three days as world number one and overwhelming favourite Nelly Korda failed to make the cut.

The American, 25, carded a 10-over-par 80 in round one, and a second-round 70 left her two shots adrift of the eight-over cut.