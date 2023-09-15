Steel workers face job losses after £500m net zero funding - latest updates

A worker in the blast furnace at Tata Steel's Port Talbot plant - GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images

Tata Steel will be given £500m of taxpayer cash to fund its switch to net zero at its Port Talbot steelworks in a move which potentially risks thousands of jobs.

The Indian conglomerate will consult over a restructuring which could lead to 3,000 job losses under the Government’s plans to produce “greener” steel.

Tata is expected to invest £1.25bn under the plans, having been in talks with the Government for months over state aid worth hundreds of millions of pounds to help switch the plant’s two coal-fired blast furnaces to electric arc versions that can run on zero-carbon electricity.

Ministers confirmed its deal with Tata has the potential to safeguard over 5,000 jobs across the UK. Tata presently employs about 8,000 steel workers.

The electric arc furnaces require far fewer people to operate them, meaning job cuts are likely in a part of the country where high-value manufacturing jobs are in short supply.

It comes after Tata, which owns Port Talbot in Wales, fell from an £82m profit in 2021 to a heavy loss last year as the cost of everything from energy to raw materials like iron soared, newly published accounts said.

Read the latest updates below.

11:50 AM BST

£500m steel deal will 'preserve significant employment,' says Tata boss

After Tata Steel announced a Government investment which will allow it to install new steelmaking furnaces at its Port Talbot site, the chairman of Tata Group said it will “preserve significant employment”.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran said:

The agreement with the UK Government is a defining moment for the future of the steel industry, and indeed the industrial value chain in the UK. It has been an absolute pleasure to work with His Majesty’s Government and the Honourable Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in developing the proposed transition pathway for the future of sustainable steelmaking in the UK. The proposed investment will preserve significant employment and presents a great opportunity for the development of a green technology-based industrial ecosystem in South Wales. We look forward to working with our stakeholders on these proposals in a responsible manner.

11:48 AM BST

Government 'confirmed bold commitment to steel,' says industry boss

UK Steel director general Gareth Stace said:

This is an important day for the UK steel sector. Government has confirmed its firm and bold commitment to the future of steelmaking here in the UK. The UK steel industry is committed to decarbonising by 2035. A year ago, the UK steel sector published an ambitious road map to net zero. Today we take a significant step to realising that vision. A net zero economy needs more steel, not less. For our steel sector to not only survive but actually thrive and deliver a massive boost to net zero Britain, we need a strong, long-term partnership between Government and industry. Today’s announcement confirms that commitment.

11:39 AM BST

Hunt: We are ready to step in to protect UK steel industry

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

This proposal is a landmark moment for maintaining ongoing UK steel production - supporting sustainable economic growth, cutting emissions, and creating green jobs. It is right that we are ready to step in to protect this world class manufacturing industry and to support a green growth hub in South Wales.

11:38 AM BST

Tata's £500m funding is 'historic package,' says Badenoch

After announcing the Government’s £500m investment in Tata Steel’s switch to “greener” steelmaking, Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch said:

The UK Government is backing our steel sector, and this proposal will secure a sustainable future for Welsh steel and is expected to save thousands of jobs in the long term. This is an historic package of support from the UK Government and will not only protect skilled jobs in Wales but also grow the UK economy, boost growth and help ensure a successful UK steel industry.

11:34 AM BST

Port Talbot workers face job losses after £500m taxpayer funding

The Government has agreed to provide up to half a billion pounds for Tata Steel to install new electric arc furnaces for steelmaking at its Port Talbot site in Wales, sources have told the PA news agency.

The £1.25 billion furnaces are expected to be up and running within three years of getting regulatory and planning approvals, Tata Steel is expected to announce.

The company is expected to warn there will be a “transition period including potential deep restructuring” at the plant.

Unions have previously said the move to the new less labour-intensive furnaces could lead to thousands of job losses.

11:15 AM BST

Unhappiness with Bank of England worst on record

Public satisfaction in the Bank of England has plunged to a record low amid the cost-of-living crisis and soaring interest rates, according to its own survey of consumer attitudes.

Last month 40pc of the people surveyed thought the Bank is doing a bad job of handling inflation.

The net dissatisfaction rating of minus 21pc, down from minus 13pc in May, was the worst since the Bank’s records began in 1999.

10:54 AM BST

EasyJet boss takes swipe at UK's air traffic control

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said air traffic control provider Nats has “let down customers all summer” after more disruption at Gatwick on Thursday night.

He said:

Persistent staff shortages at Nats have plagued the industry and repeatedly let down customers all summer, having caused more than a month’s worth of disruption. This cannot be allowed to continue. Immediate action must be taken to fix the staffing shortages now while a more wide-ranging review examines broader issues to ensure Nats delivers robust services to passengers now and in the future.

10:38 AM BST

Train drivers to strike during Tory party conference

Train drivers will strike on September 30 and October 4 – coinciding with the Conservative party annual conference – in their long-running dispute over pay, the Aslef union announced.

Workers will also carry out an overtime ban across the UK rail network on Friday, September 29 and from Monday, October 2 to Friday, October 6.

The 16 companies affected include: Avanti West Coast; Chiltern Railways; c2c; CrossCountry; East Midlands Railway; Greater Anglia; GTR Great Northern Thameslink; Great Western Railway; Island Line; LNER; Northern Trains; Southeastern; Southern/Gatwick Express; South Western Railway; TransPennine Express; and West Midlands Trains.

Aslef’s general secretary Mick Whelan said:

While we regret having to take this action – we don’t want to lose a day’s pay, or disrupt passengers, as they try to travel by train – the government, and the employers, have forced us into this position. Our members have not, now, had a pay rise for four years – since 2019 – and that’s not right when prices have soared in that time. Train drivers, perfectly reasonably, want to be able to buy now what they could buy four years ago.

10:35 AM BST

FTSE 100 hits three-month high as China shows green shoots of recovery

The FTSE 100 has hit a more than three-month high as miners gained following better-than-expected economic data from China.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index climbed as much as 0.9pc in early trading and was set for its highest weekly gain since January 6 if it hold.

Mining companies have advanced 0.8pc after data showed China’s factory output and retail sales grew at a faster pace in August, that reflected signs of stabilising parts of the wobbly economy.

Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said: “There’s a growing sense of optimism among a cohort of investors who believe that Beijing’s recent initiatives to stimulate the economy and stabilize financial markets are showing signs of success.”

Markets have also been boosted by indications from the ECB that interest rates will not move higher after hitting a record 4pc on Thursday.

10:19 AM BST

Dr Martens to launch shoe repair service in UK

Dr Martens plans to launch a shoe repair service in Britain next month as it seeks to polish its sustainability credentials and encourage customers to extend the life of their boots.

The London-listed bootmaker is currently testing the service with its employees, chief executive Kenny Wilson told Reuters.

The British launch is a pilot, with a view to expanding the service to continental Europe.

Even if the repair service displaces some demand as people opt for repairing their boots over buying a new pair, Mr Wilson said the service would bring benefits overall. He said:

Could it potentially lose us some business short term? Yes, but we think about it long-term, therefore we think it will breed customer loyalty, and it’s the right thing to do. I get letters from people every week saying can I get my DMs repaired.

Dr Martens is working with The Boot Repair Company in Leeds to offer repairs.

To replace worn-out soles on a pair of boots - a procedure that requires taking the whole boot apart - customers would pay £81, Mr Wilson said, while other repairs would likely be less expensive. A new pair of Dr Martens boots cost about £169.

Dr Martens will launch a repair service as a new revenue stream - REUTERS/Simon Newman

10:04 AM BST

Everton sale agreed: American firm 777 to buy club from Farhad Moshiri for over £500m

Farhad Moshiri has agreed a deal to sell Everton to US firm 777 partners, sources close to talks have confirmed.

Our reporters Chris Bascombe and Tom Morgan have the story:

A deal - thought to be in excess of £500m - is in place subject to scrutiny from the Premier League’s strengthened directors and owners’ test. Telegraph Sport detailed on Tuesday how advanced negotiations were moving quickly to end Moshiri’s turbulent seven-year era as majority shareholder. Talks between the Iranian-British businessman Moshiri and 777 stretch back months, but intensified after an alternative minority investment deal with MSP Capital collapsed. England’s top tier, however, now faces pressure from concerned senior figures in Government over the suitability of 777 Partners. The company denies allegations of fraud, offering illegal loans and failing to pay bills totalling hundreds of thousands of dollars in the US.

Read how the deal could have political ramifications.

Everton fans leave Goodison Park - Alex Livesey/Getty Images

09:56 AM BST

Gas shipment sets sail despite Australian strikes

Chevron’s two western Australian plants continued exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) today, despite a step-up in strike action.

Workers at Gorgon and Wheatstone, responsible for more than 5pc of global supply, have escalated what had been six days of limited strikes.

Until roughly the end of September, unions can strike for up to 24 hours each day and refuse tasks like loading tankers.

However, tanker Pacific Enlighten docked at the Wheatstone terminal on Thursday and loaded 140,650 cubic metres of LNG, shipping data from LSEG Eikon and Kpler showed.

The tanker is controlled by Japan’s largest LNG importer JERA and will be heading to Japan.

The shipment comes despite an outage at the Wheatstone plant which cut production by about a quarter.

European natural gas prices have fallen 1.2pc toward €35 per megawatt hour and are down about 7.8pc after a spike when unions announced the strike action.

09:42 AM BST

Consumers' outlook for inflation rises

UK consumers have slightly increased their expectations for inflation over the year ahead as high prices remain hard to shift.

The Bank of England’s latest survey of people’s attitudes, conducted by Ipsos, found consumers expect prices to rise by 3.6pc over the next 12 months, up from 3.5pc three months ago.

The figure has fallen from 4.9pc a year ago but remains well about the Bank of England’s 2pc target.

09:22 AM BST

Interest rates at 4pc 'may be enough,' says ECB vice president

Maintaining interest rates at 4pc for a prolonged period may be sufficient to tame inflation, according to European Central Bank vice president Luis de Guindos.

He told Spanish radio station Cope: “We believe that with the latest increase the level of interest rates, if kept there for some time, may be enough for inflation to converge to the 2pc target.”

Eurozone inflation will continue to head lower in the coming months, he said, a day after the ECB’s 10th straight increase.

ECB officials said on Thursday that they now expect inflation of 5.6pc in 2023 and 3.2pc in 2024, both worse than previously predicted, before falling towards the target at 2.1pc in 2025.

09:09 AM BST

HS2 'is being built,' insists minister

A Government minister has insisted the HS2 railway line “is being built” amid reports Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt are in talks about scrapping the project’s second stage.

Chris Philp told Sky News on Friday:

We’re working on building HS2 at the moment. There are spades in the ground, there’s track being laid, tunnels are being tunnelled underneath various bits of the track on the route, that work is under way. The Government does from time to time consider the phasing of projects. But that’s just a general comment, I don’t know anything about the specifics of this. I’m a Home Office minister. So, I’m afraid I don’t know about exactly what is or is not being considered. But I do know that work is ongoing as we speak to construct the line.

Pressed again on whether the line will run to Manchester, Mr Philp said: “I can tell you that work on the line is ongoing at the moment, it is being built. And, you know, those trains are going to go very fast, you know, from London going north as soon as the line is finished.”

08:56 AM BST

Steel workers face 'very anxious morning', says Drakeford

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said it will be a “very anxious morning” due to fears of job losses at the Port Talbot steelworks in south Wales.

He told BBC Breakfast:

This will be a very anxious morning for many, many families in Port Talbot waiting to see the detail of whatever has been agreed between the UK Government and the company. We haven’t seen any of the details as yet. On the one hand, it does seem that there is to be investment at the plant that will secure the long-term future of jobs in that town. But if the price is thousands of jobs to be lost, then that is a very high price. Lots will depend on the detail. It will depend on just how many jobs can be saved and it will depend upon the length of time over which there is a transition - if that is what it is to be - from the blast furnace production to the electric arc production of the future. A rush to lose jobs, I think, will be very difficult indeed. A transition plan that allows all this to happen over a period of years, that will be more manageable.

Wales's First Minister Mark Drakeford - Ben Birchall/PA Wire

08:43 AM BST

MPs must be 'exceptionally cautious' over jobs at Chinese companies, says minister

Home Office minister Chris Philp has said former MPs and top military brass should be “exceptionally cautious” about working with Chinese companies.

It comes after a Government report said Chinese recruitment schemes have tried to “headhunt” British nationals in “key positions with sensitive knowledge and experience”.

Mr Philp told Times Radio: “I think China does pose a threat. They’re obviously engaging - not just in the UK but across many countries in the West - a systematic campaign of intellectual property theft and attempting to inveigle themselves into public life. It is of concern, a huge concern, both here and elsewhere.”

He said ministers have taken steps to protect UK interests, such as removing Huawei equipment from the telecommunications network.

Mr Philp added: “I think we need to be extremely vigilant and I think individuals who have worked in the public sector, whether a civil servant, in the military, or frankly people who have been involved in politics as well, need to be, I would say to put it mildly, exceptionally cautious, and frankly should not really, in my view, be working with sort of organs of the Chinese state after they leave public service.”

08:34 AM BST

Miners lift FTSE 100 higher

The FTSE 100 has extended gains, driven by miners, following better-than-expected economic data from China.

The blue-chip index has climbed 0.8pc, after it hit a six-week high in the previous session. Midcap stocks on the FTSE 250 rose 0.3pc.

Miners gained 0.8pc, tracking metal prices higher, after China’s factory output and retail sales grew at a faster pace in August.

However, tumbling investment in the crisis-hit property sector threatens to undercut a flurry of support steps that are showing signs of stabilising parts of the wobbly economy.

Investors are expected to keenly watch interest rate decisions by the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England next week.

The European Central Bank hiked its key interest rate to a record 4pc on Thursday, but signalled that this latest increase would likely be its last.

08:19 AM BST

Warhammer maker charges higher as it announces dividend

Games Workshop shares have jumped 7.7pc after the company revealed sales and profits ahead of expectations.

The Warhammer maker said revenues in the three months to August 27 were up 14pc to about £121m, while pre-tax profits were up about 46pc to around £57m.

The company announced a dividend of 50p per share, taking dividends so far this year to £1.95 per share, ahead of £1.20 last year.

Warhammer

08:08 AM BST

UK markets rise at the open

The FTSE 100 has opened higher after better-than-expected data on China’s factory output in August.

The UK’s blue-chip index has risen 0.8pc to 7,737.72 after the open while the midcap FTSE 250 has gained 0.3pc to 18,975.73.

08:02 AM BST

Workers strike at US carmakers

Car workers have begun strikes at three of America’s largest manufacturers after weeks of talks over pay collapsed.

The United Auto Workers (UAW) began the walkouts overnight at Ford’s Michigan plant, General Motors’ factory in Missouri and Stellantis’ plant in Toledo, Ohio.

UAW President Shawn Fain said:

Tonight, for the first time in our history, we will strike all three of the Big Three at once. This strategy will keep the companies guessing. It will give our national negotiators maximum leverage and flexibility in bargaining. And if we need to go all out, we will. Everything is on the table.

United Auto Workers union members on strike outside the Ford Michigan plant - MIKE MULLHOLLAND/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Workers on strike outside Ford's Michigan factory - REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

07:51 AM BST

H&M sales 'flattish' after closing Russian stores

H&M has reported flat sales in its most recent quarter, falling below expectations as the fashion giant struggles to attract customers amid the cost of living crisis.

The world’s second biggest fashion retailer said its closely watched June to August local-currency sales were “flattish” year-on-year, missing predictions of 5pc growth by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Net sales rose 6pc to 60.9bn Swedish krona (£4.4bn), lagging the 63.5bn expected by analysts.

Excluding its Russia, Belarus and Ukraine operations, H&M’s sales rose 8PC measured in Swedish krona. Its Russian stores were temporarily open for part of the third quarter last year but have since shut.

Sweden headquartered H&M said: “The work towards the company’s goal of reaching a 10pc operating margin in 2024 is going in the right direction.

“Profitability and inventory levels have been prioritised in the quarter.”

It comes after Spanish rival Inditex, which owns Zara, beat expectations with a 40pc jump in half-year net profit on Wednesday even as the world’s biggest fast fashion company slowed the pace of its price increases.

H&M

07:44 AM BST

Union 'angry' at deal 'sacrificing thousands' of steel jobs

A union leader has criticised the company which owns the Port Talbot steelworks over plans which could lead to the loss of 3,000 jobs.

Alasdair McDiarmid, assistant general secretary of the Community trade union, told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme:

We are extremely disappointed and angry actually about the actions of Tata here. They gave us assurances at the highest levels that their discussions with the Government would be confined to their joint financial commitments to support Port Talbot and that any and all decisions on investment and the deployment of whatever technology it may be would be made in partnership with the unions. From what we are hearing, it does seem Tata and the Government have done their deal ... whilst sacrificing thousands of jobs. That, for us, is completely unacceptable. It’s not the way companies and the Government should be doing their business.

Earlier, he told the programme: “We believe that Tata and the Government’s focus has been on rushing through the cheapest and easiest deal rather than the best deal for our industry, for the workforce and for the country.”

07:41 AM BST

Uranium prices highest in 12 years as demand for nuclear power surges

Uranium prices have hit their highest level in 12 years as governments turn to nuclear power.

Prices for the commodity, used to fuel nuclear reactors, have jumped by about 12pc in the last month to $65.50 per pound, according to data from UxC reported in the Financial Times.

Uranium, known in the industry as “yellowcake,” last reached those heights in 2011 and this month it breached peaks reached last year in the wake of the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Countries have turned to nuclear power as they have sought greater energy security following Vladimir Putin’s decision to cut off supplies of Russian gas to Europe.

The price of uranium, known as "yellowcake" has hit 12-year highs - Justin Sutcliffe

07:24 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining me. The owner of Britain’s biggest steelworks will reveal the fate of thousands of its workers as the government prepares to inject £500m to produce “greener” steel.

Tata, the Indian conglomerate that owns the Port Talbot steelworks in south Wales, has been in talks with the Government for months over state aid worth hundreds of millions of pounds to help switch the plant’s two coal-fired blast furnaces to electric arc versions that can run on zero-carbon electricity.

Unions fear the move could lead to around 3,000 job losses “in the name of short-term environmental gains”, mainly at Port Talbot.

The electric arc furnaces require far fewer people to operate them, meaning job cuts are likely in a part of the country where high-value manufacturing jobs are in short supply.

In an announcement today, ministers are expected to say the deal is intended to secure the survival of the plant which employs half of Tata Steel’s 8,000-strong workforce.

It comes after Tata, which owns Port Talbot in Wales, fell from an £82m profit in 2021 to a heavy loss last year as the cost of everything from energy to raw materials like iron soared, newly published accounts said.

5 things to start your day

1) Why the end of BP’s Looney era has left a takeover target on its back | Chief executive’s abrupt exit has thrown the oil giant’s performance into the spotlight

2) BP braced for legal battle over Bernard Looney’s pay | Oil giant exploring whether former chief executive’s bonuses are subject to ‘clawback’

3) John Lewis staff bonus at risk after Dame Sharon White delays turnaround | Retailer blames inflation and shoplifting as it admits it will miss 2026 profit target

4) British judge uses ‘jolly useful’ ChatGPT to write ruling | Court of Appeal judge says AI-powered chatbots have ‘great potential’

5) Self-driving cars are another Silicon Valley fantasy that will never work | Investors’ and politicians’ time would be better spent solving motorists’ real problems

What happened overnight

Asian shares advanced with solid gains for Chinese markets after the central bank eased the reserve requirements for lenders to encourage more lending and prop up the slowing economy.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged 1.3pc to 18,280.11 and the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.4pc, at 3,138.94.

Late on Thursday, the People’s Bank of China said it would cut the reserve requirement for banks by 0.25 percentage points as of Friday, “In order to consolidate the foundation for economic recovery and maintain reasonable and sufficient liquidity.”

Further boosting sentiment, the government reported today that China’s industrial output rose 4.5pc in August from a year earlier, up from 3.7pc in July. That is seen as a sign the economy may be breaking out of its post-pandemic malaise.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 1pc to 33,511.91. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.7pc to 7,311.30. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.6pc to 2,588.38.

SoftBank Group Corp., which fully owned chip designer Arm Holdings before it debuted on Nasdaq on Thursday, rose 2.9pc in Tokyo.

Wall Street stocks closed higher Thursday as traders digested strong retail sales figures ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision next week.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.8pc to 4,505.10.for its best day in two weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1pc to 34,907.11.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8pc 13,926.05, capping a positive day that saw the successful initial public offering (IPO) of the British chip designer Arm.

After a few swings up and down through the day, the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.29pc, up from 4.25% late Wednesday.