Minister says Rishi Sunak's Rwanda plan will survive Commons test amid fresh Tory infighting

The Government’s Rwanda plan will survive a key Commons vote, a senior minister predicted on Monday as feuding Tories were urged to unite at the start of a crunch week for Rishi Sunak.

The Prime Minister was appearing at the Covid inquiry as sceptical Conservative MPs cast judgement on his emergency Rwanda legislation, which is designed to get the deportation scheme off the ground finally after years of court challenges.

The £290 million plan to “stop the boats” has sunk deeper into crisis following the resignation of immigration minister Robert Jenrick, who argues that the new bill is doomed to fail, but Defence Secretary Grant Shapps denied that Mr Sunak’s leadership was in chaos.

He said that under the bill, Home Office modelling showed that 199 out of 200 appeals by illegal migrants against their deportation to Rwanda would be done in 17 days, and 99.5 per cent would fail.

“The Conservatives have a plan, which is starting to work, and I think colleagues should unite behind that,” the defence secretary said on LBC, stressing that cross-Channel crossings were already down by one-third this year.

“I have no doubt at all that the House of Commons will be able to pass it,” he said ahead of the vote on second reading tomorrow, while predicting more trouble from opposition parties in the House of Lords later.

A government bill has not been defeated at second reading since 1986, and a loss tomorrow would seriously imperil Mr Sunak’s attempts to revive the Rwanda plan after a Supreme Court setback last month.

The bill attempts to plough a narrow legal path, keeping the Rwandans on-side with a new treaty without violating international law. However, Tory Right-wingers have backed Mr Jenrick in saying it does not go far enough.

The European Research Group and other factions on the Conservative Right were meeting today to deliver their verdict on the legislation, with veteran backbencher Sir Bill Cash presenting the findings of his “star chamber” of lawyers. He has already expressed his doubts about the bill.

But Mr Sunak is under pressure from centrists against taking a tougher line that might violate UK commitments under the European Convention on Human Rights.

The bloc of One Nation Conservatives, which numbers more than 100 MPs, was holding its own meeting this evening and was expected to issue a statement after.

Mr Shapps stressed on Times Radio: “You can always have an argument - should you just break international law, or ignore the whole thing, or what have you.

“We think, on balance, the United Kingdom is a country which respects international law.”

There were indications that the Government was readying options in case it cannot deport anyone to Rwanda anytime soon.

The Home Office has earmarked at least £700 million to manage the arrival of migrants on small boats until 2030, with the option of extending the contracts until 2034, according to commercial plans reported by the BBC.

The money will be spent on running the Western Jet Foil facility in Dover and a reception centre at the former Manston airfield in Kent.