Minister Jonathan Wilkinson announces actions to protect firefighters

From: Environment and Climate Change Canada

Media advisory

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will make an announcement on protecting firefighters from harmful chemicals. He will be joined by Mr. Terry Beech, Member of Parliament for Burnaby North-Seymour.

Event: In-person Announcement and Media Availability (or via Zoom) Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021 Time: 9:45 a.m. (PDT) Location: District of North Vancouver Fire Training Centre

900 St. Denis Ave

North Vancouver, BC

Please note masks are mandatory and social distancing will be in effect.

The in-person funding announcement will be live-streamed on Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page.

Media representatives are asked to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada. Dial-in information will be provided upon registration. Local media can join in-person or via Zoom.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/10/c7823.html