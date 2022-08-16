Minimum finish needed by those outside the top 30 to qualify for Tour Championship
The top 30 players in FedExCup points after this week's BMW Championship will earn a spot in the playoff finale, the Tour Championship.
There are 68 players in the field at Wilmington Country Club with no cut (Cam Smith, No. 3, and Tommy Fleetwood, No. 56, are not competing). Here's a look at the minimum finish needed by those currently outside the top 30 in points, in order to qualify for East Lake, according to the PGA Tour:
31. Aaron Wise: 65th
32. Maverick McNealy: 50th
33. K.H. Lee: 45th
34. Lucas Glover: 43rd
35. Denny McCarthy: 42nd
36. Seamus Power: 41st
37. Shane Lowry: 38th
38. Keith Mitchell: 36th
39. Cameron Tringale: 33rd
40. Trey Mullinax: 30th
41. Mito Pereira: 30th
42. Luke List: 30th
43. Russell Henley: 29th
44. Keegan Bradley: 28th
45. Adam Scott: 23rd
46. Scott Stallings: 17th
47. Andrew Putnam: 17th
48. Kurt Kitayama: 16th
49. Sebastián Muñoz: 15th
50. Tyrrell Hatton: 15th
51. Cam Davis: 14th
52. Mackenzie Hughes: 13th
53. Si Woo Kim: 12th
54. Lucas Herbert: 12th
55. Emiliano Grillo: 11th
56. Tommy Fleetwood (not competing)
57. Troy Merritt: 10th
58. Chez Reavie: 9th
59. Adam Hadwin: 9th
60. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: 8th
61. Chris Kirk: 7th
62. Taylor Moore: 7th
63. Matt Kuchar: 7th
64. Brendan Steele: 7th
65. Harold Varner III: 6th
66. Alex Noren: 6th
67. Taylor Pendrith: 6th
68. Marc Leishman: 6th
69. Alex Smalley: 6th
70. Wyndham Clark: 5th