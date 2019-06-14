Minicamp Updates

Yesterday brought the conclusion of NFL teams’ mandatory mini-camps, which begins a long quiet time around the league. We now have nearly a month before the beginning of training camps. With so many reports streaming from the recent minicamps, let’s break things down by position…

Quarterback

After sharing some negative comments about RB Duke Johnson earlier, it was reported that QB Baker Mayfield was approached by veteran teammates who “registered their displeasure.”…Rams HC Sean McVay said there was a “zero percent chance” that the team would not award QB Jared Goff with a long-term contract extension…Redskins HC Jay Gruden said his rookie QB Dwayne Haskins deserves a shot to start in Week One. Even after the acquisition of veteran QB Case Keenum, Haskins has been the expected starter since he was drafted…

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Running Back

Story continues

Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette suggested he might be much more involved in the passing game in 2019, and QB Nick Foles agreed. This idea makes sense considering the Jags parted ways with RB T.J. Yeldon, who had recently served as the pass-catching back…Rookie RB David Montgomery and the Bears agreed to a four-year contract…Lions RB Theo Riddick is on the roster bubble, according to local beat writers. This report aligns with the Detroit Free Press prediction that second-year RB Kerryon Johnson will catch 60 passes in 2019. Johnson caught 32 balls in ten games as a rookie…Steelers RB James Conner expects the team to spread out the backfield touches pretty evenly. While this could just be a comment made in passing, it could also be huge news for the value of Conner and backups Jaylen Samuels and Benny Snell…After missing team activities for nearly a month, we learned that Patriots RB Sony Michel had undergone a recent scope. Michel is still expected to be ready for camp but this opens the door for rookie RB Damien Harris to earn a role…Colts HC Frank Reich suggested RBs Jordan Wilkins and Jonathan Williams are battling for one roster spot. This is a major blow for Wilkins, who was a favorite sleeper as a rookie last year…Veteran RB LeSean McCoy said he expects the “same role as last year.” McCoy has been rumored to be a candidate to be cut by the Bills this offseason after the additions of Frank Gore, T.J. Yeldon and rookie Devin Singletary…Rams HC Sean McVay said he expects RB Todd Gurley to participate in on-field work at training camp…Eagles rookie RB Miles Sanders (hamstring) missed all of minicamp with that injury…

Wide Receiver

The Saints signed veteran WR Rishard Matthews…Bears WR Anthony Miller (shoulder) is expected to be ready for training camp…Early reports from Philadelphia suggest the chemistry between WR DeSean Jackson and QB Carson Wentz has been “on point.” The two reportedly spent the entire offseason working out together. Jackson is an excellent value in early drafts…Jaguars WR Marqise Lee missed the 2018 season with a knee injury and is not expected to be ready for training camp…Ravens HC John Harbaugh suggested he was hopeful that rookie WR Marquise Brown (Lisfranc) would be ready for camp. While Harbaugh was somewhat optimistic, this timetable puts Brown way behind his competition…Good news for second-year WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling. After QB Aaron Rodgers praised MVS and WR Davante Adams suggested the new offense was “catered to” the wideout, beat writers called Valdes-Scantling the Packers WR2, explaining that he worked ahead of WR Geronimo Allison…Eagles WR Nelson Agholor missed minicamp with a lower body injury…49ers rookie WR Deebo Samuel (hip) missed minicamp with an injury…In their Steelers coverage, ESPN called rookie WR Diontae Johnson one of the team’s minicamp standouts. With Antonio Brown’s targets available to be spread among the team’s secondary targets, this is a situation to closely monitor…Bills WR Robert Foster (foot) missed minicamp…Giants rookie WR Darius Slayton worked with the first-team at minicamp. Slayton is expected to compete with WRs Corey Coleman and Cody Latimer for the WR3 role…

Tight End

The excitement has been building for second-year Eagles TE Dallas Goedert and HC Todd Pederson recently suggested that the team could use more two-TE sets in 2019. Goedert, along with rookie WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, were serious red zone targets in minicamp…Seahawks TE Will Dissly, who missed much of his rookie season with a patella tendon injury, is expected to be ready early in camp…Bears TE Trey Burton (hernia) missed minicamp but HC Matt Nagy suggested his starting tight end should be set for training camp…Colts TE Jack Doyle (hip) missed most of minicamp work but was able to run routes following practice. This is an encouraging sign for Doyle but could be bad news for Eric Ebron…Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (ankle) expects to be ready for camp…There had long been speculation that the Patriots would make a move for a tight end, with Vikings Kyle Rudolph the projected target. After his contract extension, that option disappeared. Instead, the Patriots traded for Lions TE Michael Roberts, surrendering a conditional seventh-round pick in 2020. Obviously, this is a low-risk move for New England and Roberts only adds to their deep tight end spot…Jets beat reporters suggest TE Chris Herndon is “facing the likelihood of a two-game suspension.” Herndon has been viewed as a potential breakout candidate, so this would be a big blow to his stock…

Other News

Recently hired Jets GM Joe Douglas had reportedly been pursuing ESPN’s Todd McShay for a front office position, but McShay has turned down that opportunity…Lions DB Darius Slay held out of the team’s minicamp and suggested he could do the same when training camp begins next month. Slay is looking for a new contract…The Chiefs signed K Harrison Butker to a five-year contract…The Texans continue their pursuit of Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, amidst New England’s accusations of tampering…The Colts continues to be aggressive in locking up their key players, signing CB Kenny Moore for a four-year extension, which will keep him in Indy through 2023…Key Dallas Cowboys defenders CB Byron Jones (hip) and DE DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder) are both expected to start training camp on the PUP list…