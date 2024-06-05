Minicamp observation: Quarterbacks have so-so sessions

For those wanting a sampling of what the Miami Dolphins offense looks like without Tua Tagovailoa, the team has had a steady supply of Tua-less passing all offseason, and it leaves plenty to be desired based on the sessions the media attended.

Without Tagovailoa, who has intentionally skipped the Dolphins’ team (11-on-11) work all offseason while his camp labors to get a multi-year extension done with the franchise, the offense has looked lackluster, with few exceptions.

Or better yet, maybe the Dolphins’ defense, which is led by new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, is seemingly ahead of the offense. It’s kind of the chicken or the egg riddle.

Either way, the Mike White and Skylar Thompson led Dolphins offense had a quiet showing during Wednesday’s minicamp session, with the exception of White’s 60-yard bomb to Jaylen Waddle, who got open on a slant route benefiting from a busted coverage in the secondary that featured rookie safety Patrick McMorris.

But outside of that one pass, and a few check down and wheel routes tailback De’Von Achane caught and did damage on, the offense was relatively quiet during the two days of Miami’s mandatory minicamp.

However, to their benefit, the quarterbacks didn’t throw an interception during the two practices, and there weren’t any lost fumbles.

It should also be pointed out that Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller, the team’s top two cornerbacks, took a significant amount of snaps during the past two days of minicamp, and Miami’s offense was playing without Tyreek Hill and Odell Beckham Jr., who each sat out minicamp work.

HOW DID TUA LOOK?

Tagovailoa, who has been sharp for most of the 7-on-7 work he’s done this offseason, delivered a substandard performance, which was filled with numerous check down passes.

Nothing Tagovailoa did during his 30 minutes of on-field work was noteworthy, which isn’t the norm for the 2023 Pro Bowl selection.

He misfired on a deep pass to Achane, but connected on a short pass that Matthew Sexton caught and turned on the afterburners to gain substantial yardage during 7-on-7s.

PRACTICE OBSERVATIONS

Shaquil Barrett, Anthony Walker and Ramsey all produced pressure and contributed would-be sacks during 11-on-11 work….

Barrett dropped a potential interception and did push-ups as punishment.

Duke Riley made back-to-back impactful plays on defense, first stopping a Achane run close to the line of scrimmage, and then dropping back into coverage and breaking up a possible reception.

Jordan Poyer was the orange jersey player, which means Miami’s pair of starting safeties, which includes Jevon Holland, have each been one of the offseason’s top performers for a day.

BECKHAM SHINES IN THROWING COMPETITION

The quarterbacks, their position coach, and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. competed in a competition where they threw passes into the net set in the corner of the end zone, and Thompson was the top performer in the unit. Beckham put his throws into the net two straight times, and both came before Tagovailoa hit the mark.

Beckham then walked to midfield and launched a pass 60-yards into the back of the end zone, hitting the uprights in one throw. It was a clear display of how strong Beckham’s arm is.