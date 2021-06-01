A mini-tour player had such a sweet reaction to Justin Thomas giving him money to help with his career

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

What an awesome gesture by Justin Thomas.

Recommended Stories

  • How much money each player won at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    Jason Kokrak took home a big payday for his win, but check out what the rest of the field banked.

  • ‘She’s got it’: Cheyenne Woods raves about former prodigy, U.S. Women’s Open rookie Amari Avery

    Amari Avery, who is one of 40 first-timers in the U.S. Women's Open, is at ease talking about how she might help diversify the game.

  • Bob Sowards ties for fifth at Senior PGA, pledges payday towards daughter’s college tuition

    "Tuition is expensive," said club pro Bob Sowards, whose daughter Jordan plans to start at Arizona State in the fall.

  • Golf Pick 'Em: Memorial matchup breakdowns

    See which matchups to watch as a loaded field heads to the Jack's Place for the Memorial Tournament on a renovated Muirfield Village layout. (Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports)

  • VIDEO: NCAA baseball selection show reactions

    The Nebraska baseball team (31-12) came together to see where they would be headed for the regional round of the NCAA

  • Kokrak gets 2nd win quicker, overcoming Spieth at Colonial

    Jason Kokrak played in 233 PGA Tour events before getting his first victory. The big hitter didn't have to wait nearly as long to win again, though this one may have been harder because he had to overcome a local favorite at Colonial. Kokrak shot an even-par 70 in a final-group showdown Sunday with resurgent Jordan Spieth, winning the Charles Schwab Challenge at 14-under 266.

  • After decades of rocky seas in Long Beach, Queen Mary in danger of sinking. Can it be saved?

    A trove of court documents and inspection reports released last month reveal the extent of the Queen Mary's disrepair.

  • Quinn Ewers explains why he flipped from Texas to Ohio State, why others keep leaving the state

    The top prospect in the 2022 class, QB Quinn Ewers, explains why Texas products keep leaving the state for Ohio State and other programs.

  • Biden and Harris shock diners with visit to DC restaurant

    America’s president and vice president surprised diners in the nation’s capitol when they went out to lunch on Memorial Day in Washington, D.C. President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff arrived at Le Diplomate on Monday, and its guests immediately took to social media to share video from the sighting. The first and second couples were having lunch after attending the traditional wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

  • Alex Cejka wins second straight major, claims KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

    Alex Cejka had gone 2,254 days between professional victories. His next win came just 21 days later.

  • NCAA Championship: Match play field, pairings set for 2021 men’s quarterfinals

    Everything you need to know for the quarterfinals of the men's NCAA Championship.

  • Aaron Boone 'pissed off' after Tigers sweep Yankees entering Rays, Red Sox series: 'It's a bad weekend, we need to turn the page'

    Yankees manager Aaron Boone and RF Aaron Judge gave passionate responses when asked about New York's ability to turn things back around.

  • Alex Cejka wins Senior PGA for 2nd second straight major

    Alex Cejka won the Senior PGA Championship on Sunday for his second straight major championship, thriving on accurate and powerful ball-striking and deft touch around the demanding greens at Southern Hills. Cejka shot a 3-under 67 for a four-stroke victory over Tim Petrovic, three weeks after he beat Steve Stricker in a playoff in the Regions Tradition in Alabama. “It’s incredible,” Cejka said.

  • Biden honors war dead at Arlington, implores nation to heal

    President Joe Biden honored America’s war dead at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day by laying a wreath at the hallowed burial ground and extolling the sacrifices of the fallen for the pursuit of democracy, “the soul of America.” Biden invoked the iconic battles of history and joined them to the present as he implored Americans to rise above the divisions straining the union, which he described in stark terms. The president was joined Monday by first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff in a somber ceremony at the Virginia cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which is dedicated to deceased service members whose remains have not been identified.

  • Super Trofeo EVO2 is most aggressive Lamborghini Huracán

    Just in time for Lamborghini’s upcoming one-make race, the Italian supercar manufacturer showed the world its most sinister Huracán to date — the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2. The Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 is “the most high-performance version ever to race in the one-make series,” says Lamborghini. Radical aerodynamic improvements are just some of the upgrades that make the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 superior to its predecessors. Lamborghini’s motorsports division (Squadra Corse) and the sports car maker’s in-house design department (Lamborghini Centro Stile) focused on the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2’s front end resulting in some significant updates. It now features new high-intensity full-LED light clusters with a hexagonal design and a pronounced “omega” lip that joins the carbon-fiber fins and reinforces the stylistic link with the Huracán STO. New air curtain intakes optimize airflow by keeping the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 adherent to the sides and improved downforce at high speeds. Likewise, the rear also receives similar aerodynamic upgrades such as a carbon-fiber wing. The taillights of the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 have striking similarities with the Countach. An arched carbon fiber rear bumper marries the aerodynamic appendages located behind the wheels to the redesigned diffuser fins. The majority of the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2’s body panels has been replaced with carbon fiber. Its fenders are now made of a single element, favoring optimal surface continuity. “When we approached the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 project, we immediately thought of the concept of ‘racing in style.’ That is a combination of the typical aggressiveness of the Huracán racing cars and the classic stylistic features of Lamborghini’s DNA. In addition, the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 represents a futuristic aesthetic approach that partially anticipates the design elements of the next range of road cars,” said Lamborghini Head of Design Mitja Borkert. In addition to its aerodynamics, the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 also has a new braking system. The steel front discs have been increased in size from 380 to 390mm to accommodate pads with a new design and a larger surface area. Propulsion will be coming from the rear, delivered by a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine that generates a maximum power of 620 horses mated to a six-speed X-Trac gearbox. “The Super Trofeo is the basis of our concept of customer racing, capable of involving and exciting both young talents and gentlemen drivers. The Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 is dedicated to both categories of drivers, and we have designed it with the precise aim of offering an even more engaging driving experience while paying the utmost attention to running costs,” said Lamborghini Motorsport Division Head Giorgio Sanna. Since 2009, a total of 950 drivers have participated in the Super Trofeo. The Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 will make its public debut during the second round of Lamborghini’s one-make race on May 28 in Le Castellet. Lamborghini says the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 will have a sticker price of €250,000. An upgrade kit for the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 will be made available early next year. Photos from Lamborghini Also read: 5 interesting facts about the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Lamborghini Urus sets speed record on frozen Lake Baikal Lamborghini’s ‘The Real Race’ back for 2nd run

  • Jourdan Lewis to take on unfinished business in return to Cowboys

    Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis could have followed the lead of Byron Jones and Chidobe Awuzie and left the Cowboys after the completion of his rookie contract with the team. Instead, Lewis chose to re-sign with Dallas this offseason and will take on a bigger role with the team beginning this season. Via Nick Eatman [more]

  • Giggs' absence puts pressure on Bale to deliver for Wales at Euro 2020

    Wales will go into Euro 2020 without their beleaguered boss Ryan Giggs, putting the spotlight on Gareth Bale's bid to silence critics who say he has lost his appetite for success.

  • Pat Hurst to use behavioral profile test to help form U.S. Solheim Cup pods

    Pat Hurst, the U.S. Solheim Cup captain, will use the pod system again at this year’s matches. But, with one change.

  • Tennis-WTA would welcome dialogue with Osaka, Nadal defends media

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said it would welcome dialogue with world number two Naomi Osaka over her decision to boycott press conferences at this year's French Open. Japanese player Osaka cited the impact on players' mental wellbeing for her decision, saying the nature of questions from journalists is like "kicking a person when they are down". While the 23-year-old has received some support, 13-times French Open champion Rafa Nadal and women's world number one Ash Barty believe players have a duty to address the media.

  • Jon Jones advisor Richard Schaefer offers insight into how he’ll deal with Dana White, UFC

    Successful in the boxing world, Richard Schaefer could have his work cut out for him negotiating with Dana White and the UFC.