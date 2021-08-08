The Mini Mudder: Kokomo YMCA holds mud run obstacle course

Aug. 8—Kaitlyn Woodall said her mom doesn't let her get muddy. The thing is, the 9-year-old Eastern Elementary School student loves to get muddy.

That's why she asked her parents to take her Saturday to the Kokomo YMCA's Mini Mudder held at Camp Tycony to let kids ages 4 to 16 go hog wild on a wet, slimy obstacle course.

Woodall jogged through the half-mile course twice and came out just the way she wanted — covered in brown, sloppy mud.

"I love the muddy parts," she said, nodding seriously.

Woodall wasn't alone. Around 130 kids registered to complete the course, which included climbing walls, sand pits, tire obstacles, downed trees and a "laser" obstacle made of 1,000 feet of paracord strung close together over the path.

Stationed throughout various parts of the trails were volunteers with squirt guns blasting kids as they ran past.

But the very first obstacle kicking off the course was a huge, muddy pit. Just before the races started at 10 a.m., a fire truck from the Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Department pulled up to dump 2,000 gallons of water into the pit.

Matt Sandon, membership and community engagement director at the Y who spearheaded the event, said installing that first mud obstacle was a very deliberate choice.

"The very first obstacle is a mud pit, so the kids literally have no option but to get wet and dirty," he said.

Sandon and others at the Y spent the last months building the course on the trails winding through the 53 acres that make up Camp Tycony. In some areas, crews widened the paths, downed trees and cut through thick brush to install the obstacles.

He said it's something that's never been done before at the camp, but it's something they knew they wanted to try after seeing a YMCA in Wisconsin put on a similar event for kids.

"We thought, 'Man, that'd be really cool if we could do that at Camp Tycony,'" Sandon said. "So we put our heads together and said, 'What if we can?'"

And on Saturday, after spending around 60 days planning and building the course, it was a sweet sight for Sandon as the first group of 4- to-6-year-olds took their marks, got set and ran through the mud pit.

"The first wave is off," he said. "This is going to be awesome."

Cam Glenn, 7, came through the course covered head to foot in slimy mud. He ended up running the course three times with his dad, Cameron, who was on camera duty and managed to stay clean.

Cam and his little brother, Casen, 4, took a break after the third run through to catch their breath.

"They're whooped," Cameron said.

"No, you're whooped," said his wife, Jordan, with a laugh.

But Casen couldn't stand still for long. He wanted another go at the course, so he took off through the mud pit for his fourth round.

Sandon said they didn't know what to expect for the Mini Mudder, but the interest in it was so great the Y ended up capping the number of participants at 130.

That turnout has the Y planning on making the mud run an annual event. Sandon said they're already thinking about expanding the course next year and adding tougher obstacles for older kids and teens.

"I'm sure it's just going to get bigger and muddier next year," he said.

The course may have been designed for kids, but a few adults couldn't resist the lure of the soggy mud pits scattered throughout the course. One man got on top of a climbing obstacle and jumped feet first into the pit below, sending up a muddy fountain around him.

Sandon said that's what the Mini Mudder was all about — giving kids (and some parents) a chance to come out on a warm day and have a good time.

And with that simple goal as the measure, Sandon said, he considered the event a huge success.

"It's just about having a good time and giving kids a place to burn off some energy and have a good day," he said. "It's not always about making dollars and cents. Sometimes it's just about giving the community something fun to do."

Carson Gerber can be reached at 765-854-6739, carson.gerber@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter @carsongerber1.