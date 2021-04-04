Mingo believes Ole Miss WRs will fill Moore's production gap

Apr. 4—OXFORD — Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore led the nation in catches per game and receiving yards per game in 2020.

The success was fun while it was happening, but now leaves the Rebels seeking to fill a sizable production gap.

Moore had 86 catches in 2020 — 62 catches more than any returning wide receiver.

It was clear early last year that quarterback Matt Corral had developed chemistry with Moore. That level of trust may not be achieved with one receiver this season, but Jonathan Mingo is confident the production gap can be filled by the group.

"The group is the best it's been in a little minute," said Mingo whose 24 catches were third on the team last year behind 27 catches from departed tight end Kenny Yeboah.

Once a four-star recruit from Brandon, Mingo knows the expectations his signing carried in 2019 and is eager to play a bigger role in the offense.

He averaged 38.7 receiving yards per game and had three touchdowns last year.

Mingo (6-2, 215) looked like he was on his way to big things in the season's second game when he had eight catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns at Kentucky.

"I'm working to be a leader in the group, working on my consistency. I'm getting my fundamentals and stuff right and having the mindset of a dog," he said.

Ole Miss wide receivers got a big lift when Braylon Sanders decided to accept the NCAA's offer of extra eligibility and return for a second senior season.

Sanders has long shown an ability to gain separation and make plays downfield. He's averaged 20.1 yards per catch over four seasons with a career-best 25.1 yards per catch last year.

Injuries, though, have kept Sanders from playing a full season at any point in his career. He had four catches for 70 yards in the regular season finale at LSU last year but was injured late and missed the bowl game.

For now, Sanders is among a number of players limited with what Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has described as minor injuries.

Sanders and Dontario Drummond are expected to star in the outside positions with Mingo in the slot where he started twice last year at the end of the season when Moore and Yeboah left the team.

Veterans who have not yet made major impacts and newcomers will compete for snaps in the playing rotation.

Through guys like Donte Moncrief, Laquon Treadwell, A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf and others, Ole Miss has earned a reputation for sending receivers to the NFL.

"We're going to keep the standard," Mingo said. "Everybody's going to get the ball this year. We've got a whole bunch of guys that can make plays, and Matt's going to throw the ball to whoever's open."

