Minerva Lions 2023 high school football preview
MINERVA LIONS
HEAD COACH: Tim Speakman, second year, 0-9
LAST YEAR: 0-9, 0-5 in EBC
POSTSEASON: Division IV, Region 13
RETURNING LETTERMEN (15)
Zach Tripp
Eli Benzel
Ethan Longnecker
Julian Dunbar
Jon Davis
Lance Deibel
Nathan Frankford
Devon Patterson
Luke Somers
Gavin Wolick
Hunter Dietrich
Isaac Haas
Kadin Ossler
IMPACT PLAYERS: Devon Patterson starts at running back after impressing the coaching staff as a junior last year. ... Eli Miller will take snaps at quarterback and will also help out at wide receiver. Miller will also start at safety on defense. ... Gavin Wolick will be a key starter along the offensive and defensive lines. ... Senior Kyle Wright will start at H back and inside linebacker for the Lions.
WHAT'S NEW: Junior Hunter Dietrich is in the mix to receive snaps at quarterback and will also get carries at halfback and touches at wide receiver. He will start at middle linebacker on defense. ... Sophomore Nate Green is only in his second year of playing football but the coaching staff believes he has a bright future at defensive back and wide receiver.
OUTLOOK: Tim Speakman begins his second year as head coach after the Lions had a strong offseason. The Lions believe they have made strides in film sessions, the conditioning program and general knowledge of the game. The next step is applying those learned lessons on the field. Minerva is stressing situational awareness on the field this year and the Lions are hoping these strides pay off. Expect Minerva to be improved this season.
This article originally appeared on The Repository: Ohio high school football: Minerva Lions 2023 preview