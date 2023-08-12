Minerva Lions 2023 high school football preview

MINERVA LIONS

HEAD COACH: Tim Speakman, second year, 0-9

LAST YEAR: 0-9, 0-5 in EBC

POSTSEASON: Division IV, Region 13

RETURNING LETTERMEN (15)

Marlington's Tyler Fincher (79) tackles Minerva's Devon Patterson on Oct. 7, 2022.

Zach Tripp

Eli Benzel

Ethan Longnecker

Julian Dunbar

Jon Davis

Lance Deibel

Nathan Frankford

Eli Miller

Devon Patterson

Luke Somers

Gavin Wolick

Hunter Dietrich

Isaac Haas

Kadin Ossler

Kyle Wright

IMPACT PLAYERS: Devon Patterson starts at running back after impressing the coaching staff as a junior last year. ... Eli Miller will take snaps at quarterback and will also help out at wide receiver. Miller will also start at safety on defense. ... Gavin Wolick will be a key starter along the offensive and defensive lines. ... Senior Kyle Wright will start at H back and inside linebacker for the Lions.

WHAT'S NEW: Junior Hunter Dietrich is in the mix to receive snaps at quarterback and will also get carries at halfback and touches at wide receiver. He will start at middle linebacker on defense. ... Sophomore Nate Green is only in his second year of playing football but the coaching staff believes he has a bright future at defensive back and wide receiver.

OUTLOOK: Tim Speakman begins his second year as head coach after the Lions had a strong offseason. The Lions believe they have made strides in film sessions, the conditioning program and general knowledge of the game. The next step is applying those learned lessons on the field. Minerva is stressing situational awareness on the field this year and the Lions are hoping these strides pay off. Expect Minerva to be improved this season.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Ohio high school football: Minerva Lions 2023 preview