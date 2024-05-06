Miners softball close out regular season with win against WKU, 7-2

EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – UTEP softball closed out its regular season with a win against WKU Sunday morning following a demanding lead early on.

The Miners move to a 25-19 record (11-13 CUSA) after the 7-2 win, finishing the 2024 season at No. 6 in conference standings.

While the offense put up all seven runs within the first five inning, Annika Litterio only allowed four hits paired with two strikeouts at the circle.

The Miners now turn their attention to post season playoffs to take on No. 3 seed LA Tech on Wednesday, May 8th at 2:30 p.m. MT.

All playoff competitions will be held at New Mexico State Softball Complex in Las Cruces, NM.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.