Miners send 10 athletes to NCAA Track & Field Championship

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ten miners will be representing UTEP in the NCAA Track & Field Championship in Eugene, Oregon.

“A lot of people are really great at what they do and I’m honored to be not chosen but to be here,” said event runner Marissa Simpson. “And I know that I’m making a lot of people proud, especially my dad who is not here right now. So, it means a lot to be a part of the best.”

Conference USA is sending 19 total athletes to the finals, UTEP making up more than half of them.

For the men’s team, Jakub Belik will be competiting in the high jump and Jordani Woodley in the 110 meter hurdles.

On the women’s side Niesha Burger qualified to run in the 200 meter, Marissa Simpson in the 100 meter hurdles and Sandra Maiyo in the 10,000 meter. For field events, Arianne Morais will compete in the javelin throw.

Burgher will also compete in the 4×400 relay race along side Princess Uche, Loubna Benhadja, and Zani Meaders. The made program history in the event earlier this season after posting a 3:33.02 time. The previous was a time of 3:34.81 which stood for 24 seasons.

“Last year was a season of learning and this year was a season of application,” said assistant coach Rohsaan Griffin. “That’s kind of how we fell into the situation of qualifying more people. This year everything we learned, we were able to come through and apply it and we just went from there with it. And so, we’ve had the success from just being able to be students of the sport.”

Competition will begin Wednesday June 5th, at Hayward Field and will continue throughout Saturday, June 8th.

The schedule for the NCAA Track & Field Champions can be found here:

https://ncaaorg.s3.amazonaws.com/championships/sports/crosstrack/d1/outdoortf/2023-24D1XTO_ScheduleofEvents.pdf

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.