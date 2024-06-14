Mineral Wells adds Hering, Deatherage to coaching staff

Jun. 14—Mineral Wells Athletic Director Cody Worrell announced recent hirings of two new coaches.

Coach Hart Hering returns to the area as an assistant baseball and football coach for the Rams.

Hering, who was a pitcher for Weatherford College and Texas A&M, compiled a record of 155-39 as a head baseball coach.

He was named the ABCA Coach of the Year in 2018 as well as the All-Parker County Coach of the Year leading the Brock Eagles.

He's also helped guide teams to two state tournaments and four regional finals.

Gerrit Deatherage joins Mineral Wells as an assistant football and baseball coach.

An Iowa Park native, Deatherage just completed his first year coaching at Quannah. Prior to that, he played four years of baseball at Wayland Baptist University.

Worrell also announced that Jacob Clay, who served as an offensive coordinator, head powerlifting coach and strength coordinator, will take over as head baseball coach.