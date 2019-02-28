Mine was more difficult than Dwyane Wade's, jokes LeBron James

LeBron James poked fun at former team-mate Dwyane Wade's stunning game-winner on Wednesday by claiming his own effort was more difficult.

Wade, playing in his final NBA season, scored a one-handed buzzer-beater as the Miami Heat defeated the Golden State Warriors 126-125, while James' own eye-catching three-pointer helped the Los Angeles Lakers to a 125-119 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Asked to rank the two, league great James took the opportunity to mock Wade's effort, questioning his unorthodox technique.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Mine was a little bit more difficult than his," he said with a smile.

"His was weird. I don't know if that was even a shot. You know how you play pop-a-shot? He had to, because he had no time, but I think my shot was more difficult."

Describing a decisive moment in the Lakers' win at the Staples Center, James said: "I just trusted my mechanics, trusted my shot, and gave it a chance. And it went in."

Los Angeles coach Luke Walton added: "I think he had his hands in the air before it went in. That's what great players do.

"That's an impossible shot and we needed it at that moment. We had kind of stalled out offensively. A big-time shot by one of the all-time greats."

James put up 33 points, 10 assists and six rebounds as the Lakers improved to 30-31.