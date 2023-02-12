‘Our mindset was to get better’: WSU’s TJ Bamba after Apple Cup win over UW

Pac-12 Network

Michael O'Connell dropped a career-high 22 points as Stanford men's basketball upsets No. 4 Arizona on Saturday, Feb. 11 on The Farm. Courtney Ramey finished with a game-high 26 points for the Wildcats. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.