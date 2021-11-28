This mind-blowing stat proves Kendrick Bourne's TD vs. Titans was amazing play

This mind-blowing stat proves Bourne's TD vs. Titans was amazing play originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kendrick Bourne made one of the most impressive plays of the New England Patriots' 2021 season in Sunday's Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans.

The veteran wide receiver caught a pass over the middle from rookie quarterback Mac Jones late in the third quarter and appeared to be trapped between a few Titans defenders and the sideline.

Instead of going out of bounds, Bourne evaded multiple Titans -- aided by a great block from Jakobi Meyers -- and remained in bounds along the sideline for a 41-yard touchdown reception that put New England up 26-13.

What were the odds of Bourne scoring a touchdown on that play. Less than one percent, according to Next Gen Stats.

Mac Jones & Kendrick Bourne (41-yd TD)



On 3rd & 6 from the TEN 41, Bourne takes a crossing route to the house, gaining 36 yards after catch, +29 more YAC than expected. What were the odds of Bourne scoring on the play?



🔹 TD Probability: 0.3%#StatThat | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/aXY0Pv8KRA — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 28, 2021

That crazy-low scoring probability makes sense after looking at this image:

Kendrick Bourne scored a touchdown on this play. pic.twitter.com/O2psFnUVzK — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) November 28, 2021

Bourne's ability to pick up huge yards and make plays after the catch has been a huge upgrade to the Patriots offense this season. They lacked that explosiveness last year.

Bourne leads all Patriots wide receivers in receiving yards and touchdowns. He has been one of the top three additions made to the Patriots roster from a busy 2021 offseason of free agent signings and trades.