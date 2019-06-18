Mind-blowing stat about Josh McCown and the McCourty twins originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Josh McCown called it a career on Monday. The long-time backup and spot starter had a 17-year career in the NFL and players from across the league took time to praise him following his announcement.

Two of those players were the McCourty twins. Devin and Jason McCourty congratulated McCown on Twitter, and it prompted a pretty funny response from McCown which also saw him drop a mind-blowing stat as well.

Probably only dude to throw pics to each of you guys in back to back weeks. McCourty/McCown we're like family. Your welcome . — Josh McCown (@JoshMcCown12) June 17, 2019

This comment is comical, but the real question after seeing this is, do the stats back this up? Is McCown actually the only player to ever throw interceptions to the McCourty twins in consecutive weeks?

Well, apparently, he is.

According to Pats Pulpit's Oliver Thomas, McCown was one of just seven quarterbacks to be picked by both of the McCourty twins, and he is the only one who had it happen by each in consecutive weeks.

While Thomas' data didn't include the 2018 season, no quarterback was added to the list last year. The twins each had one pick last year and while both picks came against the Buffalo Bills, they came against two different quarterbacks (Devin off Derek Anderson in Week 8, Jason off Josh Allen in Week 16).

McCown did have 82 career interceptions, so it's not necessarily a surprise that both of the McCourtys have one. But the fact that it happened by each brother in consecutive weeks is crazy.

