Mina Kimes shares thoughts on Seahawks’ fifth overall pick

The Seahawks have a rare asset in the form of the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The debate seems to be between picking a highly-ranked quarterback prospect or the best pass rusher in that spot.

Here’s what ESPN analyst Mina Kimes has to say about that fifth pick.

Thoughts on what the Seahawks should do a pick five… pic.twitter.com/k0P3uBmEyy — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 3, 2023

More NFL Draft!

Seahawks take Tulane RB Tyjae Spears in Round 3 of this mock draft 2023 NFL draft: Tracking prospect meetings for the Seattle Seahawks Seahawks double up on DL in Round 1 of this 2023 NFL mock draft 2023 NFL draft: Seahawks spent 'extensive time' with Anthony Richardon's agent Seahawks have always been open about potential of drafting a QB

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire