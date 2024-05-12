Mina Kimes on how Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb could help Geno Smith

The Seahawks have turned over their roster a great deal this offseason, effectively starting over at linebacker, safety and their interior offensive line. However, the most important changes the team made were on the sidelines. This will be their first year playing under new head coach Mike Macdonald, who should get Seattle’s defense back to a respectable level.

On the other side of the ball Macdonald will rely on offensive coordiantor Ryan Grubb, who was arguably the best playcaller in college football over the last two seasons. Here’s Seahawks superfan and NFL analyst Mina Kimes on how Grubb can help get the best out of Geno Smith.

From NFL Live today: Thoughts on new Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb and what he can do to help Geno Smith next year pic.twitter.com/MS0D8TzBW8 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) May 10, 2024

